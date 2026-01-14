John Forté cause of death: What happened to the Fugees collaborator? All on health issues

John Forté, a prominent musician who famously collaborated with the hip-hop group Fugees, has passed away at 50 after a medical emergency, authorities confirmed. Forté was found unresponsive by law enforcement at his home in Martha's Vineyard, an affluent island off Massachusetts. He was later declared dead. John Forte appears at the Fall 2013 Nanette Lepore Runway Show in New York in 2013. (Dario Cantatore/Invision/AP)

Though the medical examiner has yet to release an autopsy report, authorities do not suspect foul play in the death. However, details on Forté's deteriorating health surfaced via the musician's friends of family.

Friends of the family of John Forte confirmed that he was suffering from a seizure condition. He was managing frequent seizures which reportedly started after his hospitalization around a year back. Reports stated that he was taking medication to manage the condition.

However, it is unclear if the death was related to his health condition. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Forté was a Grammy-winning musician best known for collaborating with the hip-hop group Fugees. He was also a producer and songwriter in the 1990s rap scene.

What Happened To John Forté Chilmark Police Department in Martha's Vineyard said that they were notified about the emergency at the home of John Forté by a neighbor at around 2:25 p.m. on Monday. He was pronounced dead on the scene by responding officers.

"It is such a small community, this death hits close to home. It’s the upside and the downside to living on such a small Island," Sean Slavin, the Chilmark Police Chief, was quoted saying to local newspaper, Martha's Vineyard Times.