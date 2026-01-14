Did Charleston White get shot in Texas? Here's what we know

On Tuesday, rumors claiming that YouTuber Charleston White had been shot began circulating on social media platforms, including X and Facebook. The speculation appears to have originated Tuesday afternoon from the account @TommyGoBraazy, which claimed the 48-year-old was "in critical condition after being shot 3x this morning in Texas." Was Charleston White shot in Texas on Tuesday morning? (Facebook/ Charleston White) The claim was quickly reshared by multiple accounts, with some users going as far as falsely announcing White's death.

The truth Rapper Nikeboy Zeke later shared a screenshot of a conversation with White’s friend and manager, who confirmed the reports were false and that White was alive and well. The manager also stated that White was in Miami, not Texas. "No it's not true. He ain't been in Texas in almost a week," the manager said in the screenshot.

Additionally, White's most recent video, posted Tuesday morning, further supports that claim. In the video, he indicated he was in Miami. "Unc got a new condo in Miami. I’m living better than your favorite rapper," White captioned the post.