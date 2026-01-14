Did Charleston White get shot in Texas? Here's what we know
A viral post on X claimed Charleston White was "in critical condition after being shot 3x this morning in Texas."
On Tuesday, rumors claiming that YouTuber Charleston White had been shot began circulating on social media platforms, including X and Facebook. The speculation appears to have originated Tuesday afternoon from the account @TommyGoBraazy, which claimed the 48-year-old was "in critical condition after being shot 3x this morning in Texas."
The claim was quickly reshared by multiple accounts, with some users going as far as falsely announcing White's death.
The truth
Rapper Nikeboy Zeke later shared a screenshot of a conversation with White’s friend and manager, who confirmed the reports were false and that White was alive and well. The manager also stated that White was in Miami, not Texas.
"No it's not true. He ain't been in Texas in almost a week," the manager said in the screenshot.
Additionally, White's most recent video, posted Tuesday morning, further supports that claim. In the video, he indicated he was in Miami.
"Unc got a new condo in Miami. I’m living better than your favorite rapper," White captioned the post.
Based on these confirmations, reports of Charleston White being shot or killed are unfounded and part of a fake death hoax circulating online.
Who is Charleston White?
Born on May 17, 1977, in Fort Worth, Texas, Charleston White is a 48-year-old American comedian, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and controversial social media personality. He is best known for his blunt, often provocative commentary on Black culture, crime, politics, relationships, and hip-hop.
White has spoken openly about a troubled youth that included gang involvement and his role in a murder case at age 14, for which he was sentenced to time in juvenile detention. He has also shared personal hardships, including losing an eye during childhood.
In adulthood, White says he turned his life around by founding Helping Young People Excel (HYPE) Youth Outreach, an organization aimed at steering at-risk youth away from violence. He later built a large online following through viral rants, interviews, podcasts such as Game Related, Not Gang Related, and frequent media appearances.