Joni Lamb memorial broadcast: Updated time, how to watch and everything you need to know

Daystar Television Network has announced a change to the broadcast time for co-founder Joni Lamb's celebration of life service. The memorial, which was held Monday afternoon at Gateway Church in Southlake in Texas, will now air on Tuesday night at 7:30pm CT / 8:30pm ET, per Dallas Morning News. Check the updated time of Joni Lamb memorial broadcast (Daystar)

The time was adjusted to accommodate the full length of the service. During Daystar's live stream, a message appeared for viewers reading, "The broadcast of Joni Lamb's memorial has been moved to 8:30pm ET due to the length of service, so we may share it in its entirety," per Charisma.

The memorial has been titled “Joni Lamb: A Life Surrendered” and its official description reads: "Join us as we celebrate the life, faith, and legacy of Daystar Co-Founder and President, Joni Lamb, whose impact touched countless lives around the world."

For those who want to tune in, the service will be available to stream on Daystar's website at daystar.com on its live stream page as well as on its regular broadcast.

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Who was Joni Lamb? Joni Lamb passed away on May 7 at the age of 65, after battling a series of health issues she had chosen to face privately, per People. In the days before her death, a back injury made her condition significantly worse.

"Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private. The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated," Daystar said in a press release, per People.

“Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.”

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Joni and her late husband Marcus Lamb co-founded Daystar Television Network together in 1993 and it grew into one of the largest Christian television networks in the world. The couple were married for nearly four decades and had three children together before Marcus passed away in 2021. Following his death, Joni stepped into his former role as president of the network.

In 2023, she married Doug Weiss with whom she co-hosted the network's flagship program, Ministry Now. She is survived by her husband Doug, her children Jonathan, Rachel and Rebecca and several grandchildren.

In the wake of Lamb's passing, Daystar's Board of Directors made clear that the network's work will go on. Regular programming is set to continue, and on-air tributes to Lamb are planned in the coming days, per People.