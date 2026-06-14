Jordan Lobster Farms on fire? Massive blaze reported in Island Park, NY

A large fire broke out at Jordan Lobster Farms, a well-known seafood restaurant and market in Island Park, New York, on Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Jordan Lobster Farms in Island Park, New York, on Saturday evening.(Representational)(Unsplash)

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Initial reports indicated that firefighters encountered flames on both floors of the two-story building and requested mutual aid as crews worked to contain the blaze.

According to the alert, firefighters were dispatched to 1 Pettit Place shortly after 7 p.m. local time. Responders reported a working fire inside the restaurant, leading officials to upgrade the incident to a second alarm.

Jordan Lobster Farms sits along Reynolds Channel in Nassau County and is one of Long Island's best-known seafood destinations. The business has operated for decades and attracts residents and visitors seeking fresh seafood, lobster dinners and waterfront dining.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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