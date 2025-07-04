Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's rap sheet emerges after arrest amid Sinaloa Cartel links: List of charges boxer faces

Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Thursday, the DHS noted in its press release. This comes days after the 39-year-old lost against Jake Paul via a unanimous decision. The DHS said Chavez Jr has ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, designated a foreign terrorist organization by President Donald Trump. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was arrested by ICE agents on Thursday(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

According to the DHS press release, the boxer is being processed for expedited removal to Mexico due to an active arrest warrant there.

“This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate with an active arrest warrant for trafficking guns, ammunition, and explosives was arrested by ICE. It is shocking the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, but chose to not prioritize his removal and let him leave and COME BACK into our country,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“Under President Trump, no one is above the law—including world-famous athletes. Our message to any cartel affiliates in the U.S. is clear: We will find you and you will face consequences. The days of unchecked cartel violence are over.”

The DHS also published a complete rap sheet, listing the charges Chavez Jr faces.

List of charges Chavez Jr faces

Warrant in Mexico

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has an active Mexican arrest warrant for involvement in organized crime, specifically linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

The warrant accuses him of trafficking weapons, ammunition, and explosives. DHS labeled him a ‘public safety threat’ due to these allegations.

Immigration violation: The DHS added that Chavez Jr entered the S on a B2 tourist visa in August 2023, valid until 2024, and applied for permanent residency in April 2024 based on his marriage to Frida Chavez, a US citizen. The administration alleges Frida’s prior relationship with the late son of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman ties her to the Sinaloa Cartel, invalidating his residency application.

Past charges

January 2024 – Illegal Possession of an Assault Rifle: Chavez Jr was arrested in Los Angeles for possessing a ‘ghost gun’, pleading not guilty and posting a $50,000 bond.

2017 – Domestic Violence: Chavez Jr. was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly attacking Frida Chavez, though charges were dropped after she declined to pursue them.

2015 – DUI: He faced a misdemeanor DUI charge in Las Vegas, resolved with a fine and community service.

