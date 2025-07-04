Why was Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr arrested by ICE agents? Key details emerge

Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, who fought Jake Paul at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on June 28, has been arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, The Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday. Chavez Jr, 39, was arrested on July 2 over an active warrant against him in Mexico related to his alleged involvement in organized crime and arms trafficking. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's mugshot (L, Source: Dept. Of Homeland Security) and Chavez Jr. at the fight against Jake Paul at Honda Center (R, Source: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Image) Created

“He is now being processed for expedited removal from the United States,” the Homeland Security's statement on X read. “This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunitions and explosives.”

Chavez Jr's arrest came as a shock to many boxing fans who recently saw the Mexican battling it out in a hard-fought contest with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Paul won the 10-round fight by unanimous decision with a score of 99-91, 97-93 and 98-92.

Julio Chavez Jr Citizenship Row

The Department of Homeland Security says Chavez entered the US in August of 2023 on a B2 tourist visa that was valid until 2024. In 2024, as his visa was about to expire, he applied for Lawful Permanent Resident status through his marriage to Frida Chavez, a US citizen.

However, that application stalled after the DHS accused to couple of having connections with the Sinaloa Cartel. The DHS claimed that the duo had direct links with the son of Sinaloa Cartel leader, Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman."

Chavez Jr. turned professional in September 2003 at age 17 when he primarily fought in the middleweight category. His career peak came in 2011 when he claimed the WBC middleweight title by defeating Sebastian Zbik via majority decision and went on to defend it three times.