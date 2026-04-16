Jurupa Valley Fire: Blaze reported in Yearling Way, Pedley; photos emerge as Riverside FD issues update

The Riverside County Fire Department has reported that there is a vegetation fire in Yearling Way in the community of Pedley.

Jurupa Valley Fire: Massive blaze in Yearling Way, Pedley(Pexel - representational image)

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In an update on Facebook, it wrote, “VEGETATION FIRE - rpt @ 4:07PM at 8500 block of Yearling Way in the community of Pedley in the City of Jurupa Valley. Multiple resources are responding to reports of a vegetation fire in a field. Upon arrival, the Incident Commander confirmed a working fire and requested additional engines and hand crews. More information will be provided as crews continue operations.”

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{{^usCountry}} Rivco News shared a scary image of the fire, smoke seen billowing. The caption reads, “Firefighters are on-scene of the Yearling Fire. 8500 Block of Yearling Way, Pedley, Riverside. The fire is now wind-driven with numerous structures in front of it, per Incident Command. 10 additional engines, 2 helicopters, and 2 additional air tankers have been requested.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rivco News shared a scary image of the fire, smoke seen billowing. The caption reads, “Firefighters are on-scene of the Yearling Fire. 8500 Block of Yearling Way, Pedley, Riverside. The fire is now wind-driven with numerous structures in front of it, per Incident Command. 10 additional engines, 2 helicopters, and 2 additional air tankers have been requested.” {{/usCountry}}

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Canyon Lake Insider shared a fire alert on Facebook, writing, “A vegetation fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 8500 block of Yearling Way in the community of Pedley in the City of Jurupa Valley. This fire is currently 10 acres. Additional engines and hand crews were requested, and evacuation orders were requested for zones JUR-0098 and JUR-0099.”

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What is a vegetation fire?

A vegetation fire is an uncontrolled burning of plants in natural areas like forests, grasslands, or shrublands. These are often ignited by lightning or human activity.

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According to the World Meteorological Organization, “Vegetation fires release large amounts of particulate matter (PM) and toxic gases including carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and non-methane organic compounds into the atmosphere. Studies have demonstrated that smoke PM from vegetation fires is associated with respiratory and cardiovascular effects and that exposure to fire emissions represents the highest risk to vulnerable subsets of the population i.e. people with existing respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses, infants and the elderly.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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