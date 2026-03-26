Sanderson Fire: Vegetation fire in Hemet sparks massive response; scary visuals emerge
A fire broke out in Riverside County, California on Wednesday and was dubbed the Sanderson Fire. It was at the 700 Block of N Sanderson Avenue in Hemet.
A fire broke out in Riverside County, California on Wednesday and was dubbed the Sanderson Fire. It was at the 700 Block of N Sanderson Avenue in Hemet. The blaze eventually reached four acres before forward progression was stopped.
“Resources will be committed approx 1 to 2 hours for mop up,” Watch Duty noted at the time of writing.
Hemet Police Department had issued a statement, saying “Please avoid the area of Fruitvale Ave. and Sanderson Ave. due to a vegetation fire currently impacting the area. Emergency personnel are on scene. Please use alternate routes and allow emergency responders to work safely.”
“We appreciate your cooperation. Will update when roads are reopened,” they added in the Facebook post.
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It is a vegetation fire with ‘light flashy fuels with a moderate rate of spread’ as per Watch Duty. A further update read that the blaze is now at one acre. Given that it is surrounded by roads, no structures are threatened right away. Additional units have been requested to fight the blaze, Watch Duty further noted.
Hemet fire: Scary visuals emerge
The fire was at Sanderson Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue, as per local scanner reports. Visuals showed thick smoke.
“Crews are working quickly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further. Avoid the area to allow emergency crews full access,” the page noted.
Another person shared a photo of the blaze and wrote on X “Currently seeing a large grass Fire Sanderson Avenue, Hemet, not surprised I’ve driven by some fields and they’re pretty dry.”
A video was also shared from the Hemet fire site.
It showed crews battling the blaze in the California city. A page on X also shared a snapshot of the map layout where the fire had begun. The image showed roads and vegetation nearby.
Meanwhile, several people reacted to the news of the blaze. “Yep another fire at the dump,” one remarked. Another added that a second fire was there in Hemet too. “One in lambs canyon also check the Mtn David north camera,” they said. A person also shared a photo and remarked “Look like two from the David south camera.” To this, another replied “Yea the landfill is getting a bit of a fire right now I just heard.”
The second image in the thread appeared to show two fires were raging as two columns of smoke could be seen rising to the air.
Yet another person asked “Does anyone know how it started.” However, as mentioned earlier, a cause for the fire is not known at this time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More