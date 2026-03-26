Sanderson Fire: Vegetation fire in Hemet sparks massive response; scary visuals emerge

A fire broke out in Riverside County, California on Wednesday and was dubbed the Sanderson Fire. It was at the 700 Block of N Sanderson Avenue in Hemet. The blaze eventually reached four acres before forward progression was stopped. Smoke seen from the fire in Hemet, California. (Facebook/Action Eye News LIVE)

“Resources will be committed approx 1 to 2 hours for mop up,” Watch Duty noted at the time of writing.

Hemet Police Department had issued a statement, saying “Please avoid the area of Fruitvale Ave. and Sanderson Ave. due to a vegetation fire currently impacting the area. Emergency personnel are on scene. Please use alternate routes and allow emergency responders to work safely.”

“We appreciate your cooperation. Will update when roads are reopened,” they added in the Facebook post.

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It is a vegetation fire with ‘light flashy fuels with a moderate rate of spread’ as per Watch Duty. A further update read that the blaze is now at one acre. Given that it is surrounded by roads, no structures are threatened right away. Additional units have been requested to fight the blaze, Watch Duty further noted.