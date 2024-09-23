Kamala Harris challenges Trump to another debate, criticising his avoidance tactics: ‘He should accept because…’

Kamala Harris is ready for a second round of debate against Republican rival Donald Trump before the presidential elections in November. The VP announced that she had accepted an invitation from CNN to debate the former president who said that it was “too late”. Harris and Trump were against each other in a debate earlier this month as well. Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump for another round of debate and asks him to quit his avoidance tactics. REUTERS/Marco Bello, Jeenah Moon/File Photo(REUTERS)

Harris up for another round of debate

In a rally in New York, Harris told her supporters that she is ready for another debate with Trump who “seems to be looking for an excuse” to avoid the confrontation. During the fundraiser, she taunted her rival as she said, “I think we should have another debate.”

She then divulged to the supporters present at the rally, “I accepted an invitation to debate in October, which my opponent seems to be looking for an excuse to avoid when he should accept. He should accept because I feel very strongly that we owe it to the American people, to the voters, to meet once more before election day,” as reported by The Guardian.

The issue of high-stakes presidential debates has been on the minds of candidates ever since President Joe Biden’s poor performance against Trump in June which was followed by his drop out from the presidential race. There has been only a single debate scheduled between Trump and Harris so far and it went in favour of the latter while the former blew up the opportunity.

However, the shift in the polls post-debate was not as much as the Harris campaign would have wanted as its primary task still is to introduce the VP to the US voters. Harris appeared on Oprah last week to smooth out the process of introduction.

Harris warns of democracy threat in NY rally

Harris is set to reveal a set of new economic policies this week. The economy appeared to be one of the key issues she is gaining people’s trust over which has been one of the favouring topics for Trump and the Republican Party. On Sunday, Harris returned to the key messages Democrats wish to underscore which is Trump’s second term as president could lead to an end of democracy and the knife edge polls.

Harris said in New York, “This is a man who said he would be a dictator on day one … just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails. This race is as close as it could be. This is a margin of error race … and I am running and we are running as the underdog.” She called the former president an “unserious man,” however, voting him to be the president again could have “very serious” consequences.

The current polls show Harris with a narrow lead over Trump but the situation in crucial swing states which will ultimately decide the run to the White House are mixed. This is opposite to when Biden was in the presidential race as Trump had a solid lead.