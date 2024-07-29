Kamala Harris drops a ‘Simpsons’ surprise at Comic Con 2024 as fans draw Lisa Simpson parallels for next US President

The Simpsons panel at San Diego Comic-Con kept the best for last, shocking attendees with a resurfaced video clip featuring Kamala Harris. In the video message, the Vice President seamlessly slipped a quote from the Treehouse of Horror VII episode. The unexpected reference delighted fans of the iconic show, who quickly drew parallels between the now presidential hopeful and the beloved character Lisa Simpson. Did The Simpsons predict Kamala Harris would be US president? (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP, @AlJean/X)

Old video of Kamala Harris played at the Simpsons’ panel

The Simpsons boss, Matt Groening, who's about to kick off 36th season, introduced the final clip during the panel, describing it as coming from a "super fan." The footage then showed Kamala Harris laughing and delivering a famous line from a "Treehouse of Horror" episode. The video is said to be from a few years ago when a bunch of Chicago students had to do a project where they had to make a politician say a quote from the Simpsons.

"We must move forward, not backward; upward, not forward; and always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom,” Harris quoted a line from the 1996 episode of Fox's animated series at the time, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Kamala Harris’s playful reference to the animated series has certainly generated excitement, demonstrating her knack for connecting with pop culture and resonating with diverse audiences. Whether the United States is ready for its first-ever Madame President remains to be seen, but Harris's engaging approach has made waves.

Did Simpsons predict Kamala Harris’ presidential bid?

The recent surprise at San Diego, where Harris’ old video reciting the line originally recorded during the election between former President Bill Clinton and his challenger, the late Bob Dole, has reignited fan debate about the accuracy of The Simpsons predictions.

People on social media have been making connections between Harris and Lisa Simpson from a 2000 episode called "Bart to the Future," where Lisa was the first woman to be president.

Hawk-eyed fans were quick to point out the similarities between Harris and Lisa's style and other appearance traits as soon as Biden stepped aside, endorsing his VP to succeed him in the upcoming presidential election. In episode 17 of season 11, which came out back in 2000, President Lisa Simpson talks about the budget mess that 'President Trump' made, and how she's now stuck dealing with it.