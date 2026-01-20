Kanye West to perform first-ever concert in India? Here's what you need to know

Kanye West is likely to make his first appearance in India as a live performer. A new report states that the Grammy-winning artist is anticipated to hold his inaugural concert in the country in April 2026, representing a pivotal moment for Indian fans and the local live music landscape. Kanye West reportedly visited India in 2009 for spiritual purposes. He is now likely to visit back the country for a live performance. (AP)

According to Pinkvilla report, preparations are in progress for West's concert debut in India, which, if verified, would be among the most prominent international music events ever held in the country. As of now, no information has been revealed regarding the rapper's dates, locations, and venues.

Renowned for his attention-grabbing performances and innovative artistry, Kanye's presence is expected to spark significant excitement within music and pop culture communities.

With 24 Grammy Awards under his belt, West is still one of the most celebrated artists in the history of hip-hop. His tracks like Stronger, Gold Digger, Good Life, and Ultralight Beam continue to maintain their global appeal.

Kanye West to visit Indian for the first time? While this will be his first performance-oriented trip to India, Kanye is not completely new to the country. He reportedly visited India in 2009 for spiritual purposes, spending time at an ashram. In 2012, he made a return to Mumbai related to his women’s fashion brand and resided at the renowned Taj Mahal Palace hotel.