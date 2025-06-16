Karen Read retrial: Defense team seeks to amend verdict slip amid jury deliberations

Karen Read’s defense team has filed a motion to amend the verdict slip and make it more straightforward as jurors return for her retrial on murder charges. The 44-year-old is accused of killing John O’Keefe, her police officer boyfriend, in 2022. The prosecution claims she hit him with her vehicle in a drunken hit-and-run during a blizzard, according to Fox News. On Monday, the Jurors returned to the courthouse in Dedham, Massachusetts, for their first full day of deliberations. File photo of Karen Read(AP)

Deliberations began on Friday afternoon to determine whether jurors believe the prosecution’s theory — that Karen Read, a former equity analyst and adjunct professor at Bentley College — killed O’Keefe in a fit of rage amid relationship troubles. Read’s defense has argued she was framed by members of Boston’s law enforcement community, as per The Washington Post.

What Karen Read’s attorney said

On Friday, one of Read’s attorneys, David Yannetti, told the court that he hoped the proposed amendments would reduce confusion, especially after the first trial ended in a deadlock last year.

Why did Karen Read’s first trial end in a deadlock?

Read’s first trial lasted nearly three months, with over 70 witnesses testifying. The 45-year-old was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death, according to The Washington Post. On July 1, 2024, Judge Beverly J. Cannone declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict following 26 hours of deliberation. A second trial began in March 2025. If convicted of second-degree murder, Read could face up to life in prison.

Why is the Karen Read trial famous?

The case has drawn widespread attention from true-crime fans and conspiracy theorists since 2022. Local blogger Aidan Kearney, also known as “Turtleboy,” has publicly supported the theory that Read was framed. He previously filmed confrontations with witnesses in the case and was later indicted for witness intimidation. That case remains ongoing.

FAQs:

1. What is Karen Read accused of?

The 45-year-old is accused of killing her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, a police officer, by hitting him with her car during a blizzard and leaving him to die.

2. Is there a Karen Read documentary on Netflix?

No. There is a documentary on the case titled Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, but it is not available on Netflix. The show is available for streaming on Prime Video.

3. Where can I watch the Karen Read documentary?

The documentary is available on Hulu.