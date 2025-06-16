Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Mizoram: Chakma autonomous council committee ousted through no-confidence motion

BySangzuala Hmar
Jun 16, 2025 05:10 PM IST

Chairman Lakkhan Chakma is being considered by the party leadership to assume the role of the next chief executive member.

A special session of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram on Monday removed the executive committee led by chief executive member (CEM) Molin Kumar Chakma through a no-confidence motion.

Chakma Autonomous District Council chief executive member Molin Kumar Chakma. (HT Photo)
The motion cited a loss of majority support in the council as the reason for seeking a leadership change.

The session, held at the CADC session hall in Kamalanagar, was chaired by council chairman Lakkhan Chakma. According to an official statement, the motion was moved by Doymoy Daveng Chakma, a member of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and elected MDC from the 15-Rengkashya Constituency.

Of the 17 elected members present during the session, 15 voted in favour of the motion, while one voted against it, and Rashik Mohan Chakma, the sole MDC from the Mizo National Front (MNF), abstained.

The political landscape of the CADC shifted earlier this month when eight members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned from the party and joined the ruling Zoram Nationalist Party (ZPM) on June 2.

With the removal of Molin Kumar Chakma, the ZPM — now holding a majority — is expected to form the next executive committee. Sources within the council indicated that chairman Lakkhan Chakma is being considered by the party leadership to assume the role of the next chief executive member.

“The ZPM has the numbers and will stake claim to form a new government soon,” a senior CADC official told HT.

