Kari Lake raises concerns about ‘nonexistent security’ at WHCD, ‘Nobody asked to visibly inspect my ticket…’

Kari Lake, Senior Advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, has raised serious concerns about the security at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where Cole Tomas Allen carried out a shooting. Donald Trump and other government officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots broke out.

Kari Lake raises concerns about ‘nonexistent security’ at WHCD (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(AP)

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In a post on X, Lake said that when she entered the venue, nobody wanted to inspect her ticket, and that she was not even asked for a photo identification.

“I can’t believe how lax the security was at the White House correspondents dinner tonight. Upon entering nobody asked to visibly INSPECT my ticket nor asked for my photo identification. All one had to do was flash what appeared to be a ticket and they were fine with that. When you consider you are entering a roomful of fake news media —90% of whom hate the President you would think they would have better security. This is what happened when what sounded like gunfire erupted,” Lake wrote.

She added, “On the way out, I called-out a bunch of the disgusting Media who have been pushing hatred toward President Trump for years. They are a big part of the discord in this country.”

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate post, Lake claimed that security at the event was almost “nonexistent”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate post, Lake claimed that security at the event was almost “nonexistent”. {{/usCountry}}

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“Started as a great night—though we noticed security was nearly nonexistent,” she wrote. “Secretary Of State Marco Rubio hit the red carpet and spoke to the Media as did most members of the cabinet and administration.”

She added, “Everyone was eagerly awaiting President Trump’s incredible and hilarious address to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner crowd…. and then all Hell broke loose. I still want to hear the President’s remarks and I hope he delivers them soon. We cannot allow a deranged, media-brainwashed, leftist lunatic to stop us.”

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Lake also reposted Sen. John Fetterman’s post saying, “That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government.”

The shooting

A video shows Trump in the middle of a conversation at the Washington Hilton when he was interrupted by a commotion at the White House table. Loud bangs can be heard in the background. Several Secret Service members then escorted Trump away from the venue as they called out “stay down, stay down”.

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Read More | Is White House shooter apprehended? Trump provides update after Correspondents’ Dinner evacuation

Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details. FBI Director Kash Patel was evacuated from the room after about five gunshots were heard, according to the BBC.

Several attendees were seen crouching down during the chaos, but remained inside after the president was evacuated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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