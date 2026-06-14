Karmelo Anthony case: Did Deion Sanders donate $200,000 to the teen's appeal? Here's what we found

A viral social media post has spread claims that Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders pledged $200,000 to support Karmelo Anthony's legal appeal following his murder conviction in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf.

A viral social media post claims Colorado football coach Deion Sanders pledged $200,000 to help Karmelo Anthony hire lawyers for his appeal.(Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice and AFP and AP )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post was shared by the X account @FadeMFx, which has 10.4k followers. The post alleged that Sanders released a video announcing he had contacted Anthony's family and would donate $200,000 to secure "the best legal team" for an appeal.

The post also attributed the quote, "It hurts seeing another black kid failed by the system," to Sanders.

Read more: Karmelo Anthony update: Ben Crump compares murder case to Caysen Allison verdict, says 'two Americas'

No verified source supports the $200K donation claim

As of June 13, there is no verified evidence that Sanders pledged $200,000 to Anthony's family or legal defense team.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A review of Sanders' publicly available social media accounts and recent news coverage does not show any statement that matches the viral claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A review of Sanders' publicly available social media accounts and recent news coverage does not show any statement that matches the viral claim. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Searches of recent reporting from ESPN, FOX Sports, CBS Sports, USA Today, The Associated Press and other major organizations produced no evidence supporting the claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Searches of recent reporting from ESPN, FOX Sports, CBS Sports, USA Today, The Associated Press and other major organizations produced no evidence supporting the claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The viral posts also fail to provide a full-length video, official transcript, or direct source for the alleged remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The viral posts also fail to provide a full-length video, official transcript, or direct source for the alleged remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Karmelo Anthony case: Howard professor slammed for telling Austin Metcalf’s father ‘You failed your son’ What does the viral video actually show? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Karmelo Anthony case: Howard professor slammed for telling Austin Metcalf’s father ‘You failed your son’ What does the viral video actually show? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sanders appears to be speaking in the video attached to the viral post, but the caption on the account linked to the video does not match the content of his speech. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanders appears to be speaking in the video attached to the viral post, but the caption on the account linked to the video does not match the content of his speech. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the video, Sanders is seen speaking about his comedic style and launching his career as a comedian. Multiple users who reviewed the clip disputed the captions accompanying it.

One widely shared response stated that Sanders never mentioned Anthony or a $200,000 donation anywhere in the video. The user accused the original poster of “engagement farming” by adding misleading text unrelated to Sanders' comments.

Another viral response similarly challenged the claim. "This not true, Sanders never said any of this, it hasn't been posted on any of his social media," one user wrote. "You idiots continue to lie and it is ridiculous."

Karmelo Anthony files appeal

Anthony's case has remained a flashpoint on social media since a Collin County jury convicted him of murder. Following the verdict, Anthony filed a notice of appeal and requested court-appointed counsel.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to court filings obtained by WFAA, Anthony described himself as "penniless" and unable to hire appellate counsel.

Anthony, who was 17 at the time of the stabbing, is characterized in the reported document as a "penniless, destitute, and indigent person, too poor to employ counsel."

The filing came after a GiveSendGo campaign associated with his family reportedly raised more than $600,000 before being shut down following his conviction.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON