Karmelo Anthony update: Ben Crump compares murder case to Caysen Allison verdict, says 'two Americas'

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump compared Karmelo Anthony's murder conviction and sentence to another Texas school stabbing case, arguing the outcomes reflect “two different standards of justice.” Ben Crump has caused debate over the Karmelo Anthony case after comparing his 35-year sentence to the 10-year sentence handed to Texas teen Caysen Allison. (Collin County, x/AMetcal)

Anthony, 19, was recently sentenced to 35 years in prison after a Collin County jury found him guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of fellow student Austin Metcalf during a 2025 high school track meet.

Prosecutors argued that Anthony intentionally stabbed Metcalf during a confrontation. His defense team maintained that he acted in self-defense, but the Texas jury rejected the defense.

The sentence sparked protests outside the Collin County courthouse. Anthony's supporters and family members claimed racial bias influenced the prosecution and jury selection process. Some supporters pointed to the absence of Black jurors on the final panel.

Read more: Karmelo Anthony case: Howard professor slammed for telling Austin Metcalf’s father ‘You failed your son’

Ben Crump's comparison of case to Caysen Allison case sparks debate Crump shared his views in a social media post that quickly gained traction online. The attorney compared Anthony's case with that of Caysen Allison, a Texas teen convicted in the fatal stabbing of fellow student Jose "Joe" Luis Ramirez Jr. at Belton High School.

"Two Texas cases. Two different outcomes. Two Americas," Crump wrote.

According to court records, Allison stabbed Ramirez during a confrontation in a school bathroom in May 2022. Defense attorneys argued that Allison acted in self-defense after being confronted by Ramirez and several friends.

Jurors declined to convict Allison of murder or manslaughter. Instead, they found him guilty of criminally negligent homicide. In June 2025, he received a 10-year prison sentence.

Ramirez's family, however, said that Allison's sentencing does not serve justice to the family and Joe Ramirez.

His aunt, Nikki Roberts said, “Joe was the most kind and caring and loving kid I've ever known... Our lives will never be the same... I don't think we're getting justice in this case.”