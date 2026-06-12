Karmelo Anthony case: Howard professor slammed for telling Austin Metcalf’s father ‘You failed your son’

A professor at Howard University is facing criticism online after publishing a controversial article about the killing of Texas teenager Austin Metcalf and the ongoing case involving Karmelo Anthony.

In the essay, Patton (L) criticised Austin Metcalf’s (R) father, Jeff Metcalf, over comments he made during a courtroom victim-impact statement (Substack, Meghan Prall Metcalf/Facebook)

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The article, written by Dr. Stacey Patton and published on Substack, was titled: “Dear Jeff Metcalf: Your Son Is Dead Because You Failed to Teach Him That Black Boys Have Boundaries.”

In the essay, Patton criticised Austin Metcalf’s father, Jeff Metcalf, over comments he made during a courtroom victim-impact statement directed at Karmelo Anthony.

Patton argued that the language used by Metcalf pointed to racial and cultural attitudes in the United States, particularly surrounding white masculinity and entitlement. The article repeatedly referenced past high-profile cases involving Black victims, including Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Tamir Rice.

‘You failed your son’

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most circulated portions of the article involved Patton directly addressing Jeff Metcalf with the line: “You failed your son.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most circulated portions of the article involved Patton directly addressing Jeff Metcalf with the line: “You failed your son.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The professor argued that Austin Metcalf had allegedly been raised without understanding “that Black boys have boundaries, autonomy, and the right to exist without being challenged, provoked, or dominated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The professor argued that Austin Metcalf had allegedly been raised without understanding “that Black boys have boundaries, autonomy, and the right to exist without being challenged, provoked, or dominated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patton also wrote that the teenager’s death was “not random” but instead linked to “learned entitlement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patton also wrote that the teenager’s death was “not random” but instead linked to “learned entitlement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The article sparked outrage on social media, with critics accusing the professor of blaming Austin Metcalf and attempting to justify violence. Debate spreads online {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The article sparked outrage on social media, with critics accusing the professor of blaming Austin Metcalf and attempting to justify violence. Debate spreads online {{/usCountry}}

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The backlash intensified across social media platforms, where users debated whether the article represented legitimate social commentary or crossed ethical boundaries.

Some critics argued the essay unfairly politicized a teenager’s death, while supporters defended Patton’s right to discuss race and power dynamics in America.

Also Read: Karmelo Anthony case: Jasmine Crockett claims she’d stab Austin Metcalf? 'Not limited to fists…'

The article itself stated that defending Karmelo Anthony’s humanity “is not the same as celebrating Austin Metcalf’s death.” Patton also acknowledged the grief experienced by Metcalf’s family, writing that losing a child is “an unimaginable rupture no parent should ever have to survive.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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