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Karmelo Anthony case: Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff backs murder convict, says ‘Don’t let them break you bro’

Popular streamer BruceDropEmOff defends Karmelo Anthony after his 35-year prison sentence for murdering Austin Metcalf.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 12:53 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Popular Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff has triggered backlash online after publicly supporting Karmelo Anthony following the teenager’s sentencing in the fatal stabbing case involving Texas student Austin Metcalf.

“I stand with Karmelo Anthony,” the BruceDropEmOff wrote.(TikTok, Collin County Jail)

Anthony, now 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on June 9 after being convicted over the April 2025 killing of Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. Both teenagers were 17 at the time of the incident.

Shortly after the sentencing, BruceDropEmOff, whose real name is Bruce Ray Condones, posted messages on X defending Anthony and criticising the criminal justice system.

“I stand with Karmelo Anthony,” the streamer wrote, adding: “Don’t let them break you bro. #FREEHIM.”

‘Racism is very much alive’

According to courtroom arguments reported by US media outlets, the confrontation began after Anthony entered another school’s tent during rain at the track meet.

Prosecutors alleged that Anthony escalated the situation and warned Metcalf by saying, “Touch me and find out,” while reaching into his bag. After Metcalf pushed him, Anthony stabbed the teenager with a knife, prosecutors argued during trial proceedings.

Anthony’s defense team maintained that he acted in self-defense. Lawyers argued that the fast-moving confrontation, combined with the presence of Austin Metcalf’s twin brother Hunter, contributed to Anthony fearing for his safety.

Also Read: Karmelo Anthony's girlfriend, Valeria Perez, sparks backlash as Austin Metcalf's heartbreaking last post surfaces

Anthony did not testify during the trial. However, his mother addressed jurors before sentencing and pleaded for mercy, saying her son was “very sorry for what he did.”

Under Texas law, Anthony was charged as an adult despite being 17 at the time of the incident.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Karmelo Anthony case: Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff backs murder convict, says ‘Don’t let them break you bro’
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