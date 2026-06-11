Karmelo Anthony girlfriend: Valeria Perez breaks silence after sentencing, ‘Hold your head high, my sweet boy’

Karmelo Anthony’s girlfriend has broken her silence after the 19-year-old was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Austin Metcalf. Anthony was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, near Houston, Texas, on Wednesday morning, June 10, to serve his sentence.

Karmelo Anthony’s girlfriend Valeria Perez breaks silence after sentencing(TikTok/v.pperez)

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Anthony’s girlfriend, Valeria Perez, called him a “sweet boy” in a TikTok post where she expressed her support for him.

“Hold your head high, my sweet boy,” Perez wrote, sharing several photos of her and Anthony together. “You’re not alone we’re fighting for you, always.

“I love you more than words,” she added.

Also Read | Karmelo Anthony's mom sobs before jurors sentence Austin Metcalf's killer to 35 years, 'He's very sorry for what he did'

Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, also spoke out in a social media post after her son was taken to Collin County Jail, where he was held until he was moved to Pack Unit.

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{{^usCountry}} “But GOD……. The fight is not over,” Hayes shared in an Instagram story. “It has just BEGUN.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But GOD……. The fight is not over,” Hayes shared in an Instagram story. “It has just BEGUN.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Metcalf’s family was “very happy” with the verdict and Anthony’s sentencing, TMZ reported. Karmelo Anthony to appeal conviction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Metcalf’s family was “very happy” with the verdict and Anthony’s sentencing, TMZ reported. Karmelo Anthony to appeal conviction {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anthony is appealing his conviction now while preparing for his time behind bars. He was taken to the Collin County Jail and was in isolation at the infirmary within the jail, according to Fox News Digital. On Wednesday, June 10, he was transferred to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to serve his prison sentence. He was taken to the Pack Unit near Navasota. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony is appealing his conviction now while preparing for his time behind bars. He was taken to the Collin County Jail and was in isolation at the infirmary within the jail, according to Fox News Digital. On Wednesday, June 10, he was transferred to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to serve his prison sentence. He was taken to the Pack Unit near Navasota. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anthony has now filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony has now filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Wallace Pack Unit TDCJ: All about Texas prison near Navasota where Karmelo Anthony will serve his sentence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Wallace Pack Unit TDCJ: All about Texas prison near Navasota where Karmelo Anthony will serve his sentence {{/usCountry}}

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Anthony, 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of 17-year-old Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Anthony had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf. He claimed he stabbed Metcalf to death in self-defense.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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