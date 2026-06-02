Karmelo Anthony’s chilling six-word threat to Austin Metcalf moments before murder, ‘Touch me and see…’

Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused of stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf, 17, to death during a Frisco ISD track meet in April 2025, reportedly gave a chilling six-word threat before the murder. The high-profile case is heading to trial on Monday, June 1.

Karmelo Anthony’s (L) chilling six-word threat to Austin Metcalf (R) moments before murdering him(Collin County, x/AMetcal)

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If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system.

Karmelo Anthony’s six-word threat to Austin Metcalf

Anthony, a student and athlete for the track and football team, which he captained, at Centennial High School in Frisco, is accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.

Read More | Who was Austin Metcalf? 5 things to know about slain Texas student ahead of Karmelo Anthony's trial

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{{^usCountry}} The confrontation happened after Metcalf told Anthony to leave while he was sitting under Memorial High School’s team tent. According to NBC DFW, witnesses told investigators that Anthony allegedly warned, “touch me and see what happens,” while reaching inside his bag. Anthony allegedly pulled out a black knife from the backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The confrontation happened after Metcalf told Anthony to leave while he was sitting under Memorial High School’s team tent. According to NBC DFW, witnesses told investigators that Anthony allegedly warned, “touch me and see what happens,” while reaching inside his bag. Anthony allegedly pulled out a black knife from the backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Metcalf died in his twin brother Hunter Metcalf’s arms. Hunter accepted both of their diplomas during an emotional moment at their high school graduation that was held recently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Metcalf died in his twin brother Hunter Metcalf’s arms. Hunter accepted both of their diplomas during an emotional moment at their high school graduation that was held recently. {{/usCountry}}

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Many people defended Anthony after the incident, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him. Anthony stabbed Metcalf during an alleged verbal dispute, and later claimed it was self-defense. He reportedly had no prior criminal history.

Anthony’s family has raised concerns about safety and public scrutiny ahead of the trial. “I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial,” Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, said, according to NBC DFW.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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