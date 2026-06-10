Karmelo Anthony supporter says Austin Metcalf's twin brother should have been killed too; disturbing video surfaces

A disturbing video shows a protester supporting Karmelo Anthony appearing to say that Austin Metcalf’s twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, should have been killed too. Conservative influencer Nick Sortor shared the video as a Collin County jury sentenced Anthony, 19, to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of 17-year-old Metcalf.

Austin Metcalf and his twin brother, Hunter, after a Memorial High School football game(Jeff Metcalf/Facebook)

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“Karmelo Anthony supporter says Karmelo should’ve kiIIed Austin’s twin brother HUNTER as well,” Sortor captioned the video. “And the Karmelo group AGREES with her.”

He added, “They’re OPENLY calling for MURDER. This was NEVER about self-defense. Some of them just want to see white people murdered in cold blood. They can’t be reasoned with. “BOTH of the brothers should’ve been dead, if you ask me.” Disgusting.”

Many people defended Anthony after the murder last year, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him. Anthony stabbed Metcalf during an alleged verbal dispute, and later claimed it was self-defense. He reportedly had no prior criminal history.

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{{^usCountry}} Anthony’s family had even raised concerns about safety and public scrutiny ahead of the trial. “I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial,” Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, previously said, according to NBC DFW. The sentencing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony’s family had even raised concerns about safety and public scrutiny ahead of the trial. “I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial,” Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, previously said, according to NBC DFW. The sentencing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It took jurors two-and-a-half hours to reach the sentence. Both the prosecution and defense waived their right to opening statements in the sentencing phase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It took jurors two-and-a-half hours to reach the sentence. Both the prosecution and defense waived their right to opening statements in the sentencing phase. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anthony, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Metcalf, sobbed Tuesday, June 9, as he was convicted of murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Metcalf, sobbed Tuesday, June 9, as he was convicted of murder. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | What's next for Karmelo Anthony? Austin Metcalf's killer sentenced to 35 years in Frisco track meet murder

Anthony was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.

Anthony had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf, saying it was self-defense.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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