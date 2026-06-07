Witness testimony in Karmelo Anthony’s murder trial revealed Austin Metcalf’s heartbreaking last words before his death. The trial was underway until Texas prosecutors rested their case Saturday, June 6.

Karmelo Anthony trial: Witnesses reveal Austin Metcalf’s heartbreaking last words before death(x/AMetcal)

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Anthony pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf. He claimed he stabbed 17-year-old Metcalf to death in self-defense.

A Memorial High School student-athlete testified Saturday that students repeatedly asked Anthony to leave the team tent, and that Anthony allegedly challenged students to fight. Metcalf refused to fight, the student said, telling him he was not going to fight at a track meet.

Moments later, the student heard Metcalf yell that he had been stabbed. Students then fled the area.

A second witness, a 16-year-old Memorial High School student from the class of 2027, told the court that Metcalf’s final words, which he uttered immediately after being attacked, were, “He f------ stabbed me."

Read More | Austin Metcalf’s twin brother Hunter accepts posthumous diploma at emotional graduation ceremony: Watch

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{{^usCountry}} A recently graduated 18-year-old from Memorial High School broke down in tears while recounting how he heard Metcalf "screaming for help” after being stabbed. The witness said that he initially fled the scene but later returned to assist. He then saw coaches, trainers and students rushing to help Metcalf while others held back Austin's twin brother, Hunter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A recently graduated 18-year-old from Memorial High School broke down in tears while recounting how he heard Metcalf "screaming for help” after being stabbed. The witness said that he initially fled the scene but later returned to assist. He then saw coaches, trainers and students rushing to help Metcalf while others held back Austin's twin brother, Hunter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During an earlier testimony, another student recalled Metcalf saying, "Oh my God," as the reality of the stabbing set in. Austin Metcalf’s murder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During an earlier testimony, another student recalled Metcalf saying, "Oh my God," as the reality of the stabbing set in. Austin Metcalf’s murder {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anthony is accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony is accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Who was Austin Metcalf? 5 things to know about slain Texas student ahead of Karmelo Anthony's trial

The confrontation happened after Metcalf told Anthony to leave while he was sitting under Memorial High School’s team tent. According to NBC DFW, witnesses told investigators that Anthony allegedly warned, “touch me and see what happens,” while reaching inside his bag. Anthony allegedly pulled out a black knife from the backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf died in his twin brother’s arms.

If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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