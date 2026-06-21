Newly released bodycam footage shows Karmelo Anthony wailing to police as he is detained for stabbing Austin Metcalf at their 2025 high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. The video was included in a batch of evidence released by the Collin County court after his trial.

Karmelo Anthony update: New surveillance footage, bodycam video of arrest released days after sentencing (Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice)

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Surveillance video captures the moment Metcalf was stabbed and Anthony fled, although the stabbing was not captured on camera. Journalist Sarah Fields wrote on X, sharing the footage, “Full 15 minute footage. Stab occurs at 7 minute 58 second mark. You can then see Karmelo followed by a “spotlight”. This was shown on day one of the trial. With a video expert called to the stand by the prosecution.”

Read More | Charleston White withdraws support for Karmelo Anthony's dad, slams him; says he would rather help Austin Metcalf's dad

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{{^usCountry}} Later, body cam captured Anthony’s arrest, where he admitted to the stabbing. At one point, he even confirmed that he is not an "alleged suspect,” but admitted, “I did it,” per TMZ. Karmelo Anthony’s sentencing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, body cam captured Anthony’s arrest, where he admitted to the stabbing. At one point, he even confirmed that he is not an "alleged suspect,” but admitted, “I did it,” per TMZ. Karmelo Anthony’s sentencing {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white. {{/usCountry}}

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Anthony has now been transferred to a Texas prison to begin his sentence. He was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, near Houston, Texas, on Wednesday morning, June 10, after spending the previous night in county jail.

He filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records.

Many people defended Anthony after the incident, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him. Anthony stabbed Metcalf during an alleged verbal dispute, and later claimed it was self-defense. He reportedly had no prior criminal history.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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