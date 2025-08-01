Kash Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins reacts to Mossad agent claims: ‘These pieces of evidence…’

Federal Bureau of Investigation director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, is pushing back against what she describes as “incredibly disheartening” conspiracy theories accusing her of being a foreign agent sent to manipulate Patel. FBI director Kash Patel with girlfriend Alexis Wilkins.

Alexis Wilkins, the 26-year-old country singer, has come under online scrutiny, with some alleging she's “honeypotting” the bureau chief on behalf of another nation.

Speaking on the “Megyn Kelly Show” on Wednesday, Alexis Wilkins acknowledged that critics have twisted her background, though she admitted, “I think people see certain pieces and I get it,” she added.

“They want to connect things, they want to justify, some of the pain that they’ve been through watching the last four years, and there’s pieces of this that, you know, I can understand,” she said.

However, she pointed out, “I think that they’ve taken just these pieces of evidence that you laid out and tie them together in all of the wrong ways.”

The online speculation intensified following a July 6 memo from the Justice Department and FBI on Jeffrey Epstein. The memo concluded Epstein died by suicide in prison and debunked rumours of a hidden “incriminating client list.”

In the aftermath, conspiracy theorists began targeting Wilkins, with some even wrongly identifying her as Jewish and linking her to Israeli intelligence, alleging she was a Mossad agent set to entrap Kash Patel.

Part of the theory stems from her past association with PragerU, a conservative media nonprofit. Its CEO, Marissa Streit, once served in the Israeli Army. However, Wilkins is Armenian and Christian, with no known ties to Israel.

When Megyn Kelly asked her directly if she was a spy, Wilkins firmly responded, “Definitely not, that is a firm no on that front.”

Earlier this month, Wilkins vented her frustration on X, accusing conspiracy theorists of seeking attention after Donald Trump’s recent political win. “It’s disappointing to see people with no real contribution to political discourse spin ridiculous conspiracy theories out of thin air,” she wrote. “These accusations are obviously insanely ridiculous.”

Wilkins shared that she met Patel in Nashville at a friend’s gathering in 2022, and the two began dating in early 2023. Despite their 19-year age difference, she emphasiSed it’s never been an issue. “We just happened to meet,” she said. “I have always liked [him], when I met him, I just liked that he was so, so honest. He’s exactly who he is all the time. His character is incredible. His values are incredible.”

“We both are very patriotic. So obviously there are things there that we definitely agree on, but he’s just the most honest, you know, most integrity I’ve really experienced in a person, he’s fantastic.”