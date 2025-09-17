Kash Patel to be fired over Charlie Kirk murder probe? Claims about Trump ‘unhappy’ with FBI surface

Kash Patel clashed with several Democrats at a Senate oversight hearing on Tuesday, defending his record amid criticism that he politicized the FBI and called for actions against perceived adversaries of President Donald Trump. Now, claims about Trump being ‘unhappy’ with the FBI amid its alleged errors in the investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination have emerged. Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)

Clashing with Sen. Adam Schiff, Patel said: “You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate, you are a disgrace to this institution, and you are an utter coward."

“You can make an internet troll the FBI director, but he will always be an internet troll,” Schiff shot back. The two got into a shouting match.

Kash Patel ‘fired’ rumors

Meanwhile, social media users claimed that Patel was being fired. “Per @FoxNews, multiple senior members of the Trump administration are calling for Kash Patel to be fired as Director of the FBI," Spencer Hakimian, founder of Tolou Capital Management, posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, we couldn't see any such mention on Fox News.

“If Kash Patel were a Democrat — MAGA would be calling him a DEI hire that deserves to be fired for incompetence,” another one added.

There is no report mentioning any action against Kash Patel. Neither the FBI nor the White House has reacted to these claims yet.

Meanwhile, Patel defended his handling of two high-profile cases: last week's murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the probe into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Senator Dick Durbin accused Patel of inflicting "untold damage on the FBI" and putting national security and public safety at risk with an "unprecedented purge of FBI officials."

Democratic Senator Cory Booker said the mass firings of FBI agents who worked on past criminal cases brought against Trump had "made our country weaker and less safe" and predicted the FBI chief is "not going to be around long."

"As much as you supplicate yourself to the will of Donald Trump -- and not the Constitution of the United States of America -- Donald Trump has shown us... he is not loyal to people like you. He will cut you loose," Booker said.

(With AFP inputs)