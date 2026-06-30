Kash Patel under fire for leaking crucial FBI case details on social media, critics say ‘one of the big dangers is…'

Kash Patel is alleged to have violated legal regulations and the FBI’s code of conduct by prematurely revealing information about arrests related to a purported plot to target this month’s Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the White House, according to claims made by experienced bureau officials.

Kash Patel is accused of violating FBI protocols by revealing premature details of arrests tied to a potential attack during the UFC event. (Bloomberg)

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The FBI director has been criticized for “jumping the gun” by sharing details on social media regarding five arrests made during an investigation conducted in collaboration with the Secret Service.

It subsequently came to light that the inquiry was sealed by a court order, which theoretically limits Patel's capacity to disclose it publicly. There is a general prohibition under US federal law against publicizing information related to sealed cases while the order is active.

Although there are exceptions that permit the revelation of their contents, formal court authorization would be required to do so. Patel has previously invoked court orders sealing grand jury testimony as a justification for the FBI's inability to release a significant number of its files concerning Jeffrey Epstein.

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On June 16, just two days following the White House cage match, Patel announced via an early morning tweet that five individuals believed to be plotting an attack on the event using drones and explosives had been “stopped cold.” He commended the swift actions of the FBI, their partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation. However, several law enforcement officials engaged in the case indicated that the investigation was still in progress, and agents were actively pursuing additional suspects when Patel made his statement.

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“While the result represented the best of investigative work, it was also nothing out of the ordinary for this law enforcement team – we are built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens – particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight,” Patel said in a post on X.

Here's what FBI insiders said

According to The Guardian, FBI insiders said that the post aligns with the director's inclination for details regarding investigations that he can subsequently share on social media.

Lauren Anderson, who managed counterterrorism investigations both domestically and internationally during her 29-year tenure at the agency, mentioned that several current and former agents who attended meetings with Patel informed her that he prioritized information suitable for release over actual investigative progress, and they felt pressured to convey such details.

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Anderson further noted that Patel's propensity for premature publicity eroded trust in the FBI among other law enforcement agencies with which it needed to collaborate, including the Secret Service.

The UFC post prompted an unspoken criticism from Matt Quinn, the deputy director of the Secret Service, who – without directly mentioning Patel – informed reporters: “I’ll tell you a phrase I learned early in my career in the New York field office and that’s ‘Don’t choke on your own smoke’."

Quinn further stated, the Secret Service has been at the forefront of that investigation from the outset, adding that “I’ll tell you that case is ongoing. In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation and the security plan, we chose not to leak it.”

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Shortly after Patel’s announcement on social media, the justice department officially revealed the arrest of five individuals for allegedly conspiring to “plan and execute a mass casualty event.” Subsequently, two additional men have been arrested and charged in relation to the alleged conspiracy, as reported by the justice department.

Kash Patel faces criticism: ‘His goal is to make himself look good’

However, former FBI officials assert that Patel's hasty disclosures jeopardize the investigation and may compromise future prosecution efforts.

Anderson, who served at the FBI during Robert Mueller's tenure as director, indicated that Patel's eagerness to announce the arrests might have overlooked legal constraints and the bureau's internal protocols. Such violations could prompt an investigation by the office of professional responsibility, which is responsible for examining misconduct and upholding ethical standards within the bureau.

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Other employees of the FBI, whether junior or senior, who behave in a similar manner would encounter significant internal consequences and possible legal penalties, she stated.

Philip Field, a former FBI counterintelligence analyst who stepped down after Patel’s confirmation last year, stated that the director’s quest for publicity conflicted with the discreet practices of his predecessors – and posed a risk to lives. “One of the big dangers [of Patel’s premature announcements] is that you’ve now created a false sense of security within the community, both with the public and with law enforcement, where some people will hear that and say: ‘Oh, well, it’s safe to go out and resume my business.’”

Stressing that "Patel doesn’t care,” he said, "His goal is to make himself look good.”

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