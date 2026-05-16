Kash Patel's luxurious date-night outing with girlfriend sparks controversy: ‘Bureau's Gulfstream V jet, $50,000 suite’

Kash Patel has allegedly transformed another FBI work trip into a luxurious date-night outing. The FBI director, 46, reportedly traveled with his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, who is 27, aboard the bureau’s Gulfstream V jet to attend a country music concert in May of the previous year, returning later that same evening.

FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly turned official trips into personal outings, like a costly concert with girlfriend Alexis Wilkins. (File Photos)

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This extravagant excursion was disclosed in a comprehensive investigation by the New York Times, which scrutinized Patel’s increasingly contentious utilization of FBI resources for what appear to be personal travel and leisure pursuits, frequently involving his girlfriend.

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Patel, Wilkins attend George Strait and Chris Stapleton's performance

On May 10, 2025, Patel and Wilkins are said to have journeyed from Washington to Philadelphia to enjoy a performance by country artists George Strait and Chris Stapleton from a private suite that cost between $35,000 and $50,000.

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{{^usCountry}} The Times reported that the FBI flight crew and Patel’s security team remained on duty until after 11 p.m., awaiting the couple's departure from the concert, thus accruing overtime compensation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Times reported that the FBI flight crew and Patel’s security team remained on duty until after 11 p.m., awaiting the couple's departure from the concert, thus accruing overtime compensation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When the Times inquired about who financed the luxury suite, Patel—via an FBI spokesperson—chose not to respond. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the Times inquired about who financed the luxury suite, Patel—via an FBI spokesperson—chose not to respond. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bureau informed the publication that Wilkins had been “an invited guest” of the entertainers, although representatives for Strait and Stapleton reportedly did not reply to several requests for confirmation from the Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bureau informed the publication that Wilkins had been “an invited guest” of the entertainers, although representatives for Strait and Stapleton reportedly did not reply to several requests for confirmation from the Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This incident marks the latest controversy surrounding Patel, who has already been criticized for blending business with pleasure, and allegedly directing FBI resources to safeguard and accommodate Wilkins. Patel faces criticism over clandestine ‘VIP snorkel’ trip {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This incident marks the latest controversy surrounding Patel, who has already been criticized for blending business with pleasure, and allegedly directing FBI resources to safeguard and accommodate Wilkins. Patel faces criticism over clandestine ‘VIP snorkel’ trip {{/usCountry}}

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These new disclosures emerge just days after Patel faced backlash regarding a clandestine “VIP snorkel” trip near the USS Arizona memorial at Pearl Harbor—a hallowed war grave where recreational swimming is typically forbidden.

In a statement, an FBI spokesperson informed the Daily Beast that the snorkeling activity was part of an “official trip.”

“As part of our engagements in the Indo-Pacific theater, the IndoPacom Commander graciously offered to host the Director and team at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, as they commonly do with U.S. government officials on official travel,” the spokesperson stated.

“This was part of the Director’s public national security engagements last August with counterparts in New Zealand, Australia, our Honolulu Field Office, and the Department of War.”

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The excursion to Pearl Harbor and the concert trip were merely two instances emphasized in the Times’ report regarding Patel’s utilization of bureau resources, which also outlined the remarkable level of security Patel purportedly organized for Wilkins following his appointment as FBI director.

Patel and security detail controversy

Patel is said to have instructed agents from various field offices to assist in providing his girlfriend with a dedicated security detail in Nashville, which included four SWAT agents and two SUVs designated for her personal transportation and errands.

According to a former senior FBI official, this arrangement could impose a financial burden of approximately $1 million annually on taxpayers, in addition to overtime and vehicle-related costs.

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“The badge is a responsibility, not a VIP pass,” former FBI special agent Rob D’Amico told the Times.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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