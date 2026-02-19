Kayla Noel Day married? Truth behind viral claim amid Luke Daley links in Nancy Guthrie case

Unverified claims about Kayla Noel Day being married have been doing the rounds on social media ever since her name came up in relation to Nancy Guthrie's case. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. A sign sits in a memorial setup outside of Nancy Guthrie's residence in Tucson, Arizona amid a continued search for the 84-year-old who was reported missing on February 1. (Getty Images via AFP)

Channel 2 Now reported on Day's arrest, along with a man called Luke Anthony Daley. There were also unverified claims that Day was Guthrie's niece and that she had prior records. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of this report or the claims made online.

Despite the claims remaining unverified, they were shared widely on social media. Some claimed Day was married to another person, while others linked her to Daley. Here's what to know about Kayla Noel Day.

Kayla Noel Day married? Fact checking claims One claim on X said "Kayla Noel Day....In jail since 12th. Was arrested with Luke Daley in 2025. Daley parents house was searched and his Range Rover was seized on the 13th. Oh..and her unconfirmed "husband" is William Ken Huebbe. Coincidence?"

Another post claimed "I’m hearing “"Kayla Noel Day is Savanna’s cousin once removed.” Apparently she is a tattoo artist in Tucson and Luke Anthony Daley girlfriend and she was detained too. No idea if real or a fraudster." Yet another claimed “please look into Kayla Noel Day. She is the granddaughter of Nancy G and her boyfriend is Luke Daley?”.

However, despite claims, it is not known for certain if Day was married or in a relationship. Conflicting claims were made online, with some alleging she was married while others claiming she was Daley's partner. There has been no official confirmation about the same.

Day and Daley's link to the Guthrie case is not known either, despite the buzz around the two. Meanwhile, the search for Guthrie remains on and Sheriff Chris Nanos of Pima County has said that the family members are not suspects in the case.

The DNA evidence found at Guthrie's home near Tucson, Arizona and the DNA from the glove near her house did not throw up any matches on the system. Thus, authorities are now leaning towards advanced DNA testing, which will also combine information from commercial genealogy databases. As per a former FBI agent, who spoke to Fox News, the process could take anything between a few weeks and a few months time. Investigators have maintained from the start that time is of the essence in Guthrie's kidnapping since she's not likely to do well without her daily medication, given the advanced age. Her medicines were found at her home from where she is believed to have been taken. Reports have indicated that Guthrie has cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and uses a pacemaker.