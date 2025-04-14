Kernersville fire: Smoke visible across Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Walkertown

UPDATE: A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at OmniSource Scrap Metal in Kernersville, North Carolina, according to WXII. Fire crews responded to the scene on West Mountain Street, where a scrap metal fire sent thick smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters are actively working to contain the blaze. While there are currently no road closures, authorities are urging the public to avoid the area. The smoke is visible for miles, including in nearby cities such as Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Walkertown. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. A massive fire has broken out in Kernersville, North Carolina.(UnSplash)

ORIGINAL STORY: A massive fire has broken out in Kernersville, North Carolina, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky. The smoke is visible from surrounding cities including Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Walkertown. Some social media users speculate that the fire originated at OmniSource Corporation, a recycling facility in Kernersville, though this has not been officially confirmed.

One witness reported on Facebook, “There’s a serious fire in kernersville actively burning. The smoke cloud is very dark and can be seen from Greensboro highways. Prayers for all involved.”

Another wrote, “Anyone know what’s on fire behind the PetSmart in Kernersville?? Praying everyone is ok!”

Sharing a video of the smoke, another person reported, “I don't know how well you can see it in the video, but there is a massive fire burning somewhere between Kernersville and Walkertown. My parents can see it from their house and I can see it from mine. They live about 9 miles away from me (15 mins).”

Another person wrote, “We can see it in Greensboro by the airport.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information