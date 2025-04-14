West Chester shooting: Suspect arrested after shots fired on South Church Street

UPDATE: Police responded to the 20–50 blocks of South Church Street in West Chester, North Carolina, on Sunday afternoon following reports of gunfire, according to Fox 29, citing police sources. A man reportedly opened fire as officers were serving a warrant in the area around 3 p.m. The suspect was later seen on the roof of a building. Multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene, and the man was eventually taken into custody. His identity has not been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Reports of a possible active shooter have surfaced in West Chester.(UnSplash)

ORIGINAL STORY: Reports of a possible active shooter and gunfire have surfaced in West Chester, Pennsylvania, amid heavy police activity on South Church Street. The 50 block of South Church Street is reportedly closed. Some witnesses have taken to social media claiming that shots were fired and a shelter-in-place order is in effect. However, police have not yet confirmed these reports.

“I'm a couple doors down, cops are in my driveway,” one witness wrote on Facebook.

Another reported, “Active shooter in West Chester. Please text your kids to get indoors if they are in town.”

A third witness reported. “Just drove past there. Miner street is closed from High Street. Lots of police on site.”

According to social media reports, shots were heard around 2:55p.m. on Sunday after which a subject was seen on the roof of a residence. Police from multiple departments from the area are currently on scene along with EMS and Fire Police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information