Kevin KJ Brown: First details on suspect in Sayso P and Sauce Walka shooting; charges revealed

US Marshals have captured the man accused of gunning down rapper Sayso P in a daylight ambush earlier this year that also left fellow Houston rapper Sauce Walka injured. Authorities on Wednesday confirmed that 23-year-old Kevin KJ Brown was arrested Tuesday in Clarksville, Tennessee, following a joint operation involving the US Marshals Middle Tennessee Task Force and the Clarksville Police Department. Kevin KJ Brown (R) was identified as the suspect in Sayso P's shooting(X)

Brown was taken into custody at a motel on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard without incident and booked into Montgomery County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Memphis.

Kevin KJ Brown's charges revealed

Brown faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property. Federal officials had been tracking Brown for months after a warrant for his arrest was issued on March 26 in Shelby County.

Sayso P and Sauce Walka shooting details

The deadly shooting took place in downtown Memphis near the FedEx Forum in March 2025. Sayso P, whose real name was Latorian Hunt, was killed, and Sauce Walka sustained gunshot wounds. Investigators believe Hunt was the intended target.

Another suspect, 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge, was also wanted in connection with the attack. He was found shot dead execution-style in Houston shortly after police issued the warrants.

Officials say Dandridge and Brown allegedly exited a vehicle and opened fire on the two rappers before fleeing the scene. The shooting occurred outside the Westin Hotel, shocking fans and prompting an intensive multi-state manhunt that has now led to Brown’s arrest.