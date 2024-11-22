Florida hammer-wielding killer mom drowned teen daughter in bathtub: Potential criminal charges revealed

A Florida woman has been accused of drowning her own 14-year-old daughter in a bathtub. Kelsey Glover was arrested after witnesses claimed to have seen her holding her daughter’s head underwater. The victim, Giselle Gloverm, was pronounced dead shortly after she was taken to a local hospital. Kelsey Glover, 35, a suspected killer mom drowned her 14-year-old daughter in a bathtub. The teen victim died shortly after she was taken to the hospital. (Osceola County Sheriff)

Osceola County Sheriff announces details of an “armed disturbance” in a Florida home

On Wednesday, November 20, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez revealed in a news conference that officers responded to calls of an “armed disturbance” associated with Glover at a home in Poinciana. After their arrival, authorities tried to get the hammer away from the alleged perpetrator. They found the 35-year-old woman was “trying to strike the lady who [was] trying to prevent her from harming her daughter.”

Also read | Elon Musk impersonator arrested for scamming elderly woman: Florida man promised her a $55m return

Lopez added, “It was just something that we caught in the act, and God only knows which direction that was going to go if we didn’t get there on time and kick the door in.” The sheriff emphasised that while officers tried to get the situation under control, they were not successful in stopping her. “Eventually, Ms Glover began attacking and chasing these witnesses around the house with a hammer.”

Other residents of the house tried to stop the violent Florida mom

The sheriff detailed that four people, including Glover, were in the house while the disturbance was still ongoing. In addition to the victim, another child and an unidentified adult roommate who live with them were present at the scene.

After arresting Glover, the officials approached the others at home. They told the deputies that the 14-year-old victim was “upstairs in the bathroom and unresponsive.” The witnesses claimed that their efforts to stop Glover from “holding her 14-year-old daughter’s head underwater in the bathtub” went in vain. Thereafter, she started chasing them with a hammer.

Also read | ‘Loud bang’ outside US embassy in London causes area lockdown; police responds

Possible charges against Kelsey Glover

The 35-year-old woman is currently being held at the Osceola County Hail without bail and has been a “little uncooperative” with the investigation. Although Glover is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery charges, she could ultimately be tried for murder charges depending on the cause of Giselle’s death, yet to be revealed by the medical examiner.

A homicide investigation is ongoing. “Lopez called it a “dark day when things like this happen. What happened to her is unimaginable and we are determined to get justice for Giselle.”