‘Loud bang’ outside US embassy in London causes area lockdown; police responds

A loud bang was heard near the US Embassy in central London after police swarming the landmark carried out a controlled explosion, the Metropolitan Police confirmed. A loud bang was heard near the US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, on Friday, November 22, after police conducted a controlled explosion on a suspicious package. (X)

Taking to social media platform X, authorities issued an official statement. “We're aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms. Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package,” the Metropolitan Police wrote online.

“We can confirm that the ‘loud bang’ reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers," they added in a follow-up tweet. “Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being.”

Subsequently, an armed officer at the scene also told the Independent, “It's really quite serious at the moment.”

The busy area surrounding the US Embassy is now in lockdown after the police discovered a mysterious package in the vicinity. Numerous civilians were escorted from the building. They were initially locked inside for over half an hour by the automatic doors. The staff is reportedly still inside the building.

Over an hour ago, the US Embassy London official X page also notified its followers, “Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the U.S. Embassy in London. Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution. We will provide further updates when available. Please monitor @metpoliceuk for updates.”

Pictures and videos posted online a heavy presence of police and fire services hustling to control the situation after the morning “security alert.”

According to the Mirror, bus routes 156, 344, and 436 have also been diverted in the wake of the suspicious package's emergence.

This is an ongoing investigation.