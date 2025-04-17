Kilmar Abrego Garcia has ‘history of violence’, punched his wife: Trump admin amid deportation row

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador by the Donald Trump administration, has a ‘history of violence’ and is not the ‘upstanding Maryland man the media says’, the Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday. This comes as President Donald Trump and his officials are facing severe scrutiny about the Maryland resident's deportation in March. Garcia is currently in prison. Kilmar Abrego Garcia 'beat' his wife (r), Trump administration claimed(Reuters)

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, who was in El Salvador to meet with senior officials and secure Albrego Garcia's release, confirmed that authorities had denied him access to the deported American. Meanwhile, a federal judge said that he has found probable cause to hold Trump’s administration in criminal contempt of court for violating his orders to turn around planes carrying deportees to El Salvador.

‘History of violence’

Amid the scrutiny, Homeland Security posted a Maryland district court order, showing that Albrego Garcia's wife had sought a domestic violence restraining order against him.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a history of violence and was not the upstanding “Maryland Man” the media has portrayed him as. According to court filings, Garcia’s wife sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, claiming he punched, scratched, and ripped off her shirt, among other harm. This MS-13 gang member is not a sympathetic figure,” the Kristi Noem-led department wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Abrego Garcia's wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, is yet to address Homeland Security's claim. Only earlier this week, she pleaded for the return of her husband before a hearing in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Abrego Garcia's wife pleads before hearing

“I find myself pleading with the Trump administration and the Bukele administration to stop playing political games with the life of Kilmar. Our family is torn apart during this scary time. Our children miss their dad so much,” she said.

Vasquez Sura added that ‘we will continue to fight back against these governments’. "We will never give up on you, Kilmar."

She further described her husband as a hard worker.

“He has dedicated himself to making his family's American dream a reality. That dream was shattered on March 12 when he was abducted and disappeared by the United States government in front of our 5-year-old child.”