Big Update on Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Maryland man ‘alive’ in El Salvador prison

Trump administration officials confirmed that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador, is ‘alive and secure’ in prison. This comes after a federal judge demanded that the government ‘facilitate’ Garcia's return to the United States and detail what steps it was taking. Kilmar Abrego Garcia was arrested last month and sent to El Salvador(via REUTERS)

“It is my understanding based on official reporting from our Embassy in San Salvador that Abrego Garcia is currently being held in the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador. He is alive and secure in that facility. He is detained pursuant to the sovereign, domestic authority of El Salvador,” Michael G Kozak, a senior State Department official, said in the filing submitted minutes after a 5 PM deadline set by the judge.

Trump to meet El Salvador president

The official's statement comes after President Donald Trump revealed that he is set to meet with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Monday.

"Our Nations are working closely together to eradicate terrorist organizations, and build a future of Prosperity. These barbarians are now in the sole custody of El Salvador, a proud and sovereign Nation, and their future is up to President B and his Government. They will never threaten or menace our Citizens again!" Trump said on Truth Social.

A federal judge had slammed the Trump administration for defying the Supreme Court's orders to hold deportation of immigrants. State Department officials had until Saturday to provide an update in Kilmar Abrego Garcia's case.

US District Judge Paula Xinis on Friday issued an order requiring the administration to disclose Garcia's ‘current physical location and custodial status’ and ‘what steps, if any, Defendants have taken (and) will take, and when, to facilitate’ his return.

While Kozak revealed that the Maryland man was safe, he did not detail what steps the Trump administration is taking to facilitate his return.

Abrego Garcia was arrested and removed to El Salvador last month after authorities accused him of having ties to the MS-13 gang. The 29-year-old is currently in the Salvadoran prison known as CECOT.