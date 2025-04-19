Kilmar Abrego Garcia's wife ‘covered’ his knuckle tattoos in old post? Trump says…

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was deported to El Salvador last month, was spotted with tattoos on his knuckles as the 29-year-old met Senator Chris Van Hollen on Thursday. The tattoos have become a point of controversy, with even President Donald Trump bringing them up in a Truth Social post. Kilmar Abrego Garcia's tattoos have sparked controversy (TikTok, Reuters)

Recently, social media users shared screenshots of a TikTok post from Abrego Garcia's wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura. In the photos, she appeared to hide the Maryland man's knuckle tattoos with heart emojis.

We have verified the post. Vasquez Sura wrote in the caption: “no matter how many hours , days , weeks past I miss you like day ONE! 💔 #KILMAR.”

The TikTok post has been liked over 21k times.

Reacting to the post, one social media user wrote: “Hmm… I wonder why Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife is hiding his knuckle tattoos with emojis now? 🤔”

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife covered his MS-13 knuckle tattoo with heart emojis in a TikTok post promoting her GoFundMe, which has already raised $238,000,” another person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I wonder if she has been threatened and that is why she is not being honest about all the harm her husband has done to her,” a third one tweeted.

Trump brings up Kilmar Abrego Garcia's tattoos

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said that the tattoo was affiliated with the street gang MS-13.

“This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such “a fine and innocent person.” They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he’s got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles, and two Highly Respected Courts found that he was a member of MS-13, beat up his wife, etc. I was elected to take bad people out of the United States, among other things. I must be allowed to do my job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the 78-year-old wrote.

Meanwhile, Senator Chris Van Hollen, who traveled to El Salvador to meet Abrego Garcia, said that the 29-year-old had been ‘traumatized’ in prison.

"This is about safeguarding the constitutional rights of everyone living in the United States," Van Hollen said on Friday.