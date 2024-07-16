Charles and Camilla rushed to safety amid royal duties due to security scare

King Charles and Queen Camilla were participating in their royal duties in New Jersey when their security rushed them to a safe place due to a potential threat on Monday. The Queen was enjoying ice cream while the King was busy in a conversation when he was cut short by their security who whispered something to them and they left the event immediately. Britain King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at the Royal Square in St Helier, Jersey, for special sittings of the States Assembly and of the Royal Court, during their two day visit to the Channel Islands, Monday July 15, 2024. AP/PTI(AP07_15_2024_000254A)(AP)

King and Queen face security threat

According to MSN, the founder of the Daily Salt, Matt Taylor witnessed the incident first-hand during the event. Matt explained that he was busy with his stall when King Charles recognised and approached the founder, the King said, “Ooh, sea salt,” to which the former replied, “Come and have a chat, sir.” Before the conversation could be taken any further, a member of the royal contingent appeared beside the King and said he was required to leave immediately.

Matt said, “He [member of the security] didn’t seem panicked but he was quite stern. They just ushered him out. It’s a shame as he’d stopped to chat to us of his own accord.”

Once the royal couple was in safety, an investigation was carried out about the potential threat, however, it turned out to be a false alarm. A full background check of the event and attendees was done and the programme resumed shortly after as per the schedule.

The news comes shortly after an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump who injured his right ear during the shooting at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Why was the King and Queen in New Jersey?

Charles and Camilla visited Jersey, their first trip to the Channel Islands, which are the Crown dependencies off the northwest coast of France, since the former was crowned. The royal couple was there to fulfil their royal duties which included a special sitting of the States Assembly and the Royal Court. Five of the senior seigneurs of the island paid homage to the King and a gift of eggs laid by the local ducks, considered a symbol of sustenance. The King and Queen also attended an open-space event about agriculture and fisheries amid rainy weather and met the local public who was there to cheer and welcome them.