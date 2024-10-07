King Charles to briefly ‘pause’ his cancer treatment for this big reason

King Charles is set to take a break from his cancer treatment as he finally embarks on a royal visit, the biggest since he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year In the coming days, the monarch will tour Australia and Samoa alongside Queen Camilla. Britain's King Charles applauds as he attends a celebration marking the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament, in Edinburgh, Scotland(via REUTERS)

According to a report by the Daily Mail, his doctors have given the green light for this short pause, allowing him to focus on his royal duties while still keeping his health in check. This marks a historic visit, being his first to a Realm as King and his first CHOGM as Head of the Commonwealth.

King Charles to pause cancer treatment for 11 days

On October 7, the Daily Mail reported that King Charles had received permission from his doctors to pause his ongoing cancer treatment for 11 days, resuming it upon his return to the UK. Kicking off on October 18, the 75-year-old monarch will visit Sydney and Canberra before heading to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

With a packed schedule of up to ten engagements each day and just one day to rest, King Charles will have a medical team by his side to ensure he stays healthy throughout the trip.

According to an official statement from Buckingham Palace, Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February following prostate surgery and has been undergoing weekly treatment since then. The palace has not provided any further updates about his treatment or progress in recent months, however, after a brief pause, the monarch was seen back in action as he resumed his daily royal routine back in the UK.

King Charles receives a new set of orders from his doctors

As King Charles pauses his treatment to fulfill royal obligations, his doctors at the palace have reportedly outlined a new daily routine for him, including updated eating habits. According to The Daily Mail, they've instructed him to start eating lunch on an everyday basis—something he has previously avoided throughout his life. Although he may be hesitant, the monarch is following his doctors’ advice with some encouragement from his wife, Camilla.

The King has always viewed lunch as a "luxury," particularly given his busy schedule. However, with a disease to combat and demanding treatment to manage, he now requires extra energy to stay active. “With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime —a snack, really,” the insider informed the outlet. “He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day. It's important, particularly if you have got an illness.”

While King Charles is occupied with royal duties in the coming days, his estranged son, Prince Harry, is also making his presence known that too in a non-royal capacity. From New York to Lesotho, the Duke of Sussex is flexing his diplomatic skills in a way he used to do during his London days.

He is currently focusing on important donors and charities that hold significant meaning for both him and his late mother, Princess Diana. However, these tours have been undertaken without his wife, Meghan, by his side, as she is said to be busy with her business, American Riviera Orchard, in California.