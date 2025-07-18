Kristin Cabot's 7-month-old post about Andy Byron surfaces amid Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ row

Kristin Cabot joined the Andy Byron-led Astronomer back in November 2024. She has been the company's Chief People Officer. However, Cabot and Byron found themselves in controversy after a ‘kiss cam’ at Coldplay's Boston concert on Wednesday captured them in a cozy moment. Social media users now speculate the two were ‘cheating’ on their respective spouses. Neither Andy Byron nor Kristin Cabot have issued a statement yet. Kristin Cabot posted about Andy Byron about seven months ago(X )

Now, Cabot's old LinkedIn post mentioning Byron has surfaced on social media. At the time of her joining, she had written about her conversations with the CEO and the Astronomer leadership team.

“I have been energized in my conversations with Andy Byron and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here, including aiding our employees’ career development. I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy,” Cabot said in the LinkedIn post.

“With all this being said, I have to send a massive thank you to Emil Eifrem and the wonderful team at Neo4j for an amazing few years leading the people organization. The Neo4j team will always be close to my heart and I will be cheering them on every step of the way,” she further added.

When Astronomer hired Kristin, Byron had praised her highly. He, according to The Sun, said that Cabot ‘brought exceptional leadership’ and was strong in talent management and employee engagement.

“She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies, and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer," he added.

During Wednesday's Coldplay concert, frontman Chris Martin unintentionally pointed out at a man and woman, who were seen on the jumbotron, embracing each other. When the camera focused on them, both individuals quickly moved away.

Martin quipped, “Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”