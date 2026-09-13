Kyle Bickham: 5 things to know about man pushed to death from CTA train as 15-year-old girl charged
A 15-year-old girl, who was one of three people who allegedly pushed 29-year-old Kyle Bickham to his death from a moving CTA Red Line train, has been charged.
A family is seeking justice after a man was pushed to his death from a CTA train in Chicago. A 15-year-old girl, who was one of three people who allegedly pushed 29-year-old Kyle Bickham to his death from a moving CTA Red Line train near the 69th Street station during an altercation, has been charged.
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Five things to know about Kyle Bickham
Here are five things to know about Kyle Bickham:
- Kyle was one of four siblings and the youngest boy in the family, according to ABC7.
- Kyle’s loved ones described him as a caring, hardworking man who was devoted to his family, and as someone who loved making people laugh and spending time with those he loved, according to the outlet. Kyle is remembered for his love of Derrick Rose, the Chicago Bulls, and his dedication to his family and his girlfriend, per ksnblocal4.
- Kyle was heading home after an overnight shift for Amazon when the incident took place. “They took happiness. They took sunshine. They just took the world from me,” his father Bickham Sr. said, per ksnblocal4.
- According to police, Kyle landed on the third rail and was later struck by an oncoming train. “If you’re that evil, to open a door and throw somebody, a live person out, what’s wrong with you? This guy was so kind,” Kyle’s grandmother, Bertha Ford, said.
- Kyle’s family said that he had been working hard to build a life for himself, moving into a new apartment just days before the horrific incident. “He was just trying to make an honest day’s living, and this is what happened,” Kyle Bickham’s mother, Latanya, said.
Kyle Bickham’s family raises questions
Kyle’s family demanded answers after his death, asking how this happened and whether more could have been done for his safety.
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“Once you step on that platform, what kind of security do you have?” Latanya said.
“I’m trying to advocate for my son, and no one was there to advocate for him,” Bickham Sr. added. “No one was there to help him while he was hurting.”
The 15-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, among other charges. Authorities have not revealed whether they have identified the two other suspects.
A GoFundMe has been launched after Kyle's death.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More