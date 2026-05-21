LaGuardia Airport news: Why is runway 4/22 closed? Visuals emerge amid sinkhole scare

A sinkhole near runway 4/22 at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Wednesday afternoon prompted a closure, interrupting flight operations at one of the busiest airports in the world. Representational image. (Unsplash)

The Port Authority which manages the airport shared an update that the sinkhole was found during a routine inspection ad the runway was "immediately" closed to complete the necessary repair. As of now, it is unclear how long the repair work will take.

Meanwhile, visuals emerged showing complete chaos at the runway and construction engineers and emergency crew conducted the required repair.

The statement read: "At approximately 11 a.m., the Port Authority was conducting its daily morning inspection of LaGuardia’s airfield when crews identified a sinkhole near Runway 4/22. The runway was immediately shut down, and emergency construction and engineering crews are onsite to determine the cause and complete necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible."

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For instance, here's a video of the situation in shared by one user on X which shows at least dozen cars from various departments and some specialized construction vehicles at the scene.