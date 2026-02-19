Lake Tahoe death toll update: How many skiers are dead and how many missing in deadly avalanche? Here's the latest

As many as eight people were confirmed dead in a shocking avalanche that took place outside of Lake Tahoe, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said in an update on Wednesday, February 18. One skier remains missing. Lake Tahoe death toll update: How many skiers died in deadly avalanche and how many remain missing? Here's the latest (Pexel - representational image)

Moon revealed that four travel guides and 11 guests were caught in the avalanche, according to the New York Post. Of these 15 people, six were rescued, including one man and five women aged 30 to 55. While eight of the remaining nine are confirmed dead, one person is missing.

Read More | Lake Tahoe avalanche update: 10 skiers remain missing; Blackbird Mountain Guides issues statement

Moon added that rescuers searching for the final skier are dealing with “highly dangerous” conditions. An avalanche warning is still in effect, and more snow is expected.

What we know about the incident so far Moon revealed that the tour group initially comprised 12 clients and four guides. However, one of the clients backed out of the trip at the last minute.

Fifteen skiers who were part of a three-day expedition led by Blackbird Mountain Guides were trapped when the avalanche took place on Tuesday, February 17. Rescuers managed to save six people after they set off emergency beacons.

The six people who were rescued hid under tarps as they waited to be saved late on Tuesday. They are now off the mountain.

They were located after they corresponded with first responders using the iPhone’s SOS feature, Moon said. Two of them had to be hospitalized.

Rescuers searching for the other nine missing skiers faced increasing difficulties on Wednesday morning as the area received nearly two feet of snow. There were no signs of rescue activity at Boreal/Castle Peak trailhead, which is where the avalanche struck Tuesday around 11:30 am.

Read More | Ten skiers missing, six stranded after avalanche in California

Mountain rescuers launched a massive operation to find them on skis and snowcats the night before. However, they were left fighting terrible conditions that saw the entire region cut off.

Weather data revealed that Soda Springs, located near the avalanche site, was slammed with nearly two feet of snow over the past 24 hours. The New York Times reported that the roads in nearby Truckee are “virtually empty.” Meanwhile, snow drifts have been as high as five feet.