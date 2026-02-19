Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Lake Tahoe death toll update: How many skiers are dead and how many missing in deadly avalanche? Here's the latest

    Four travel guides and 11 guests were caught in the Lake Tahoe avalanche. Know the latest update.

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 5:57 AM IST
    By Sumanti Sen
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    As many as eight people were confirmed dead in a shocking avalanche that took place outside of Lake Tahoe, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said in an update on Wednesday, February 18. One skier remains missing.

    Lake Tahoe death toll update: How many skiers died in deadly avalanche and how many remain missing? Here's the latest (Pexel - representational image)
    Lake Tahoe death toll update: How many skiers died in deadly avalanche and how many remain missing? Here's the latest (Pexel - representational image)

    Moon revealed that four travel guides and 11 guests were caught in the avalanche, according to the New York Post. Of these 15 people, six were rescued, including one man and five women aged 30 to 55. While eight of the remaining nine are confirmed dead, one person is missing.

    Read More | Lake Tahoe avalanche update: 10 skiers remain missing; Blackbird Mountain Guides issues statement

    Moon added that rescuers searching for the final skier are dealing with “highly dangerous” conditions. An avalanche warning is still in effect, and more snow is expected.

    What we know about the incident so far

    Moon revealed that the tour group initially comprised 12 clients and four guides. However, one of the clients backed out of the trip at the last minute.

    Fifteen skiers who were part of a three-day expedition led by Blackbird Mountain Guides were trapped when the avalanche took place on Tuesday, February 17. Rescuers managed to save six people after they set off emergency beacons.

    The six people who were rescued hid under tarps as they waited to be saved late on Tuesday. They are now off the mountain.

    They were located after they corresponded with first responders using the iPhone’s SOS feature, Moon said. Two of them had to be hospitalized.

    Rescuers searching for the other nine missing skiers faced increasing difficulties on Wednesday morning as the area received nearly two feet of snow. There were no signs of rescue activity at Boreal/Castle Peak trailhead, which is where the avalanche struck Tuesday around 11:30 am.

    Read More | Ten skiers missing, six stranded after avalanche in California

    Mountain rescuers launched a massive operation to find them on skis and snowcats the night before. However, they were left fighting terrible conditions that saw the entire region cut off.

    Weather data revealed that Soda Springs, located near the avalanche site, was slammed with nearly two feet of snow over the past 24 hours. The New York Times reported that the roads in nearby Truckee are “virtually empty.” Meanwhile, snow drifts have been as high as five feet.

    • Sumanti Sen
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sumanti Sen

      Sumanti Sen is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she covers US news focusing on crime, politics and more. Her many years of experience include interviews with Hamas attack survivors, mental health experts, and victims/families of victims of crimes who want their voices to be heard. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved pooches.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Lake Tahoe Death Toll Update: How Many Skiers Are Dead And How Many Missing In Deadly Avalanche? Here's The Latest
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes