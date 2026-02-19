Lake Tahoe deaths: Scary video captures moment avalanche hits, trapping skiers; eight killed

Eight people have been killed in an avalanche that hit Lake Tahoe in California on Tuesday morning, Nevada County, California, Sheriff Shannan Moon confirmed. Six have been rescued, and one is still unaccounted for, the Sheriff said. Representational image. (Unsplash)

Skiing accidents are common in Lake Tahoe as it is a top snow sports destination in the west coast. However, Tuesday's avalanche is perhaps the scariest Lake Tahoe has seen in recent times.

The intensity of the accident was captured by a British family who were on the California side of Lake Tahoe, located along the Sierra Nevada mountains on the border between California and Nevada.

Here's the video, shared on TikTok by the family:

This story is being updated.