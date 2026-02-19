Lake Tahoe deaths: Scary video captures moment avalanche hits, trapping skiers; eight killed
An avalanche at Lake Tahoe killed eight people Tuesday, six were rescued and one remains missing; the incident was caught on camera.
Eight people have been killed in an avalanche that hit Lake Tahoe in California on Tuesday morning, Nevada County, California, Sheriff Shannan Moon confirmed. Six have been rescued, and one is still unaccounted for, the Sheriff said.
Skiing accidents are common in Lake Tahoe as it is a top snow sports destination in the west coast. However, Tuesday's avalanche is perhaps the scariest Lake Tahoe has seen in recent times.
The intensity of the accident was captured by a British family who were on the California side of Lake Tahoe, located along the Sierra Nevada mountains on the border between California and Nevada.
Here's the video, shared on TikTok by the family:
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More