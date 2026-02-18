Lake Tahoe avalanche update: 10 skiers remain missing; Blackbird Mountain Guides issues statement

A major avalanche hit a backcountry slope near Lake Tahoe in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains on Tuesday, leaving at least 10 skiers missing and six others stranded, Reuters reported. 10 skiers are missing after an avalanche hit a backcountry slope near Lake Tahoe, California, (Representational Image/ UnSplash)

The avalanche occurred in the Castle Peak area near Truckee at around 11:30 a.m. Pacific time amid heavy snowfall. The site is approximately 10 miles north of Lake Tahoe.

According to a statement from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, "A group of 16 skiers reportedly encountered an avalanche in the Castle Peak area of Truckee at approximately 11:30 a.m. today. At least six of the skiers have survived the avalanche and remain at the avalanche site, awaiting rescue, with the remaining ten unaccounted for at the time of this release. The group consisted of four ski guides with 12 clients."

Rescue efforts are underway.

"Highly skilled rescue ski teams have departed from both Boreal Mountain Ski Resort and Tahoe Donner’s Alder Creek Adventure Center to make their way to the six known survivors, who have been directed to shelter in place as best they can in the conditions. A SnoCat team was also launched from Alder Creek Adventure Center," the sheriff’s office said.

Blackbird Mountain Guides issues statement Truckee-based Blackbird Mountain Guides, which led the group, released the following statement confirming the incident.

"Blackbird Mountain Guides is currently responding to a serious backcountry incident involving an avalanche that occurred this morning, February 17, near the Frog Lake huts in the Castle Peak area.

A total of 12 clients and four guides had been staying at the Frog Lake huts since February 15. The group was in the process of returning to the trailhead at the conclusion of a three-day trip when the incident occurred.

The leadership team at Blackbird Mountain Guides is working in full coordination with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada County Search and Rescue to support the ongoing rescue operation.

Blackbird Mountain Guides is in direct contact with the emergency contacts of the affected clients and guides and is providing them with regular updates as verified information becomes available."