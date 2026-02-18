Chicago fire weather watch map: Check areas in Illinois under risk amid Oklahoma Panhandle wildfires

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Fire Weather Watch for portions of northern Illinois, including the Chicago Metropolitan area. The fire warning is in place for Wednesday, February 18. Dry and windy conditions are sweeping across the plains as Oklahoma wildfires rage on. The NWS has issued a Fire Weather Watch for parts of northern Illinois and Chicago area. (unsplash)

Officials have warned citizens about outdoor burning activities and the possibility of catastrophic fire situations developing quickly if ignition sources are present due to the mix of warm air, strong winds, and unusually dry circumstances.

What is the weather conditions contributing to Chicago's fire watch? The NBC 5 Storm Team predicts high temperatures on Wednesday that will reach the mid-to-upper 60s, which is much higher than the Chicago region's mid-February seasonal averages.

Throughout the day, continuous winds might reach up to 25 miles per hour, with fierce gusts of wind reaching over 40 miles per hour at several points. These strong air currents provide the ideal means of spreading fire if fire is started by natural or man-made causes.

According to the prediction, relative humidity will drop to about 15% on Wednesday. One of nature's natural fire suppressants is eliminated by this very dry air, making it easier for plants and other possible fuel sources to ignite and for flames to spread and intensify once they do.

