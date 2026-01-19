Fire at Riverside Bakery in McHenry, Illinois? Photos and videos surface

A large fire may have broken out in or near Riverside Bakery in McHenry, Illinois, according to initial reports. Photos and videos shared by local residents on social media appear to show heavy smoke rising from a building on the same street as the bake shop as fire crews worked at the scene. The cause of the reported fire remains unclear. Riverside Bakery in McHenry is on fire. (UnSplash)

Lake & McHenry County Scanner later confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

"Commercial Fire (McHenry) McHenry Fire District on scene of a working fire near Riverside Bake Shop, 1309 Riverside Drive. Battalion 12 reports smoke showing from the roof of a one-story commercial building. A Working Fire upgraded response has been requested," the scanner stated.

Locals react Several local residents reacted to the news online.

One person wrote, "I was just told Riverside Bakery is on fire . 120 is shut down . I seen fire crews earlier going that way leaving church."

Another added, "Riverside bakery fire. So sad. Hope it's not too bad."

A third person expressed, "Riverside bakery fire from roof. How awful."