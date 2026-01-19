Fire at Riverside Bakery in McHenry, Illinois? Photos and videos surface
Photos and videos shared by local residents on social media show heavy smoke billowing from the building as fire crews worked to contain the blaze.
A large fire may have broken out in or near Riverside Bakery in McHenry, Illinois, according to initial reports. Photos and videos shared by local residents on social media appear to show heavy smoke rising from a building on the same street as the bake shop as fire crews worked at the scene. The cause of the reported fire remains unclear.
Lake & McHenry County Scanner later confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.
"Commercial Fire (McHenry) McHenry Fire District on scene of a working fire near Riverside Bake Shop, 1309 Riverside Drive. Battalion 12 reports smoke showing from the roof of a one-story commercial building. A Working Fire upgraded response has been requested," the scanner stated.
Locals react
Several local residents reacted to the news online.
One person wrote, "I was just told Riverside Bakery is on fire . 120 is shut down . I seen fire crews earlier going that way leaving church."
Another added, "Riverside bakery fire. So sad. Hope it's not too bad."
A third person expressed, "Riverside bakery fire from roof. How awful."
Foxhole Pizza and Pub, located near the reported fire, also acknowledged the incident in a social media post, writing, "For those asking: there was a fire in the building across the street on Riverside. We’re hoping everyone is safe and appreciate the work of local first responders."
In a follow-up post, the restaurant added, "Prayers to everyone at Riverside Bakery and Reeses Barkery. We pray everyone is safe from the fire. Yes, Many have asked- We will still be open for the game later today. I am not sure if Riverside will be opened up before 5. Please plan accordingly for parking."