Long Beach fire: What happened in Los Angeles County today? Concerning reports emerge
A fire-related incident was reported in Long Beach, California, on Sunday
A fire-related incident was reported in Long Beach, California, on Sunday, prompting responses from both the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department.
According to dispatch logs, crews were sent to a vehicle fire near West Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon Road in Malibu at around 9:47 AM local time. Engine 70 and Paramedic Squad 70 were en route to the scene. The fire incident was listed as Refuse/Garbage Fire by the LAFD bot.
Just minutes later, at 9:51 AM, firefighters were dispatched to a traffic collision at North 40th Street West and West Avenue K in Lancaster, with Engine 233 responding.
Separately, the Los Angeles Fire Department handled multiple incidents within city limits. At approximately 9:41 AM, crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the 3200 block of West 74th Street. Another call followed shortly after at 9:46 AM, when firefighters responded to a refuse or garbage fire near 1000 West 18th Street in Los Angeles.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, and authorities have not released details on the causes of the fires. Fire officials continue to monitor the situation as crews work to contain and clear each incident.
Fire last month
In December 2025, firefighters responded to a fire on Long Island, Long Beach. The blaze started at a home off Boyd Street. Images from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke billowing from the house. One person received burn injuries. Several nearby fire departments responded to the fire.