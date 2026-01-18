Long Beach fire: What happened in Los Angeles County today? Concerning reports emerge

A fire-related incident was reported in Long Beach, California, on Sunday, prompting responses from both the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department. A fire was reported in Long Beach on Sunday (X)

According to dispatch logs, crews were sent to a vehicle fire near West Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon Road in Malibu at around 9:47 AM local time. Engine 70 and Paramedic Squad 70 were en route to the scene. The fire incident was listed as Refuse/Garbage Fire by the LAFD bot.

Just minutes later, at 9:51 AM, firefighters were dispatched to a traffic collision at North 40th Street West and West Avenue K in Lancaster, with Engine 233 responding.