At least 6 dead in Karachi shopping mall fire, 38 missing as part of building collapses

At least six people were killed, and 38 others are missing after a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi, which led to the back part of the complex collapsing, ARY News reported on Sunday. Firefighters gather beside a collapsed portion of a multi-story shopping mall following a massive fire that broke out overnight, in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP)

It further mentioned that while 60-70 per cent of the blaze has been controlled, search and rescue operations continue as fear persists that people may be trapped in the building. The fire broke out at shops inside Gul Plaza on MA Jinnah Road, Karachi, on Saturday night around 10 pm.

ARY News reported that a firefighter also lost his life during the rescue operation.

Citing South DIG Police, it reported that 38 persons are currently missing, with authorities collecting detailed information to trace them.

It was further confirmed that six bodies have been recovered and handed over to the families, while 22 injured people were under treatment.

President of the Gul Plaza Traders Association, Tanveer Qasim, said during an interaction with media that an estimated 80 to 100 people could still be inside the building. Questioning the authorities, he lamented over what the government was doing as one of Karachi's major tax-paying markets was reduced to ruins. He further claimed that traders themselves had rescued between 200 and 250 people.

He further stated that fire brigade teams were repeatedly running out of water and diesel, adding that desperate calls for help were being received from people trapped inside the market.

As per ARY News, rescue authorities said some people fell ill due to smoke inhalation, while others were injured during panic and stampede-like conditions. It mentioned that fire officials warned that the blaze continues to spread and that, due to its intensity, it cannot be brought under control immediately.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the incident, offering condolences to the families of the victims and directing authorities to provide immediate assistance and ensure the best medical care for the injured.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and financial damage, directing the Sindh Chief Minister and Karachi Mayor to use all available resources for rescue and firefighting operations and to conduct a transparent investigation, The Express Tribune reported.