Las Cruces shooting: Police respond to shots fired at New Mexico's Young Park

Las Cruces police officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at Young Park late on Friday, KFOX reported citing law enforcement. No information on the suspect or victims was revealed. The situation in New Mexico is still developing. A shooting incident was reported in Las Cruces, New Mexico(Representational image/Pixabay)

According to breaking news handle @rawsalerts, there were reports of multiple injuries and even fatalities. Videos from the scene showed multiple numerous law enforcement and emergency crews on the scene. “Local news outlets report that at least five people, possibly more, have been shot, though the exact number of injuries and fatalities remains unclear. As this is a rapidly developing and active situation, police are urging the public to avoid the area,” the X handle wrote.

Salina Madrid of KFOX, reporting from the scene, confirmed that at least one person was dead and multiple locals were wounded at Young Park. The police department has yet to issue an official statement.

Young Park is a popular community park located at 850 S Walnut St in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Las Cruces police address March 13 shooting

Earlier this week, Las Cruces Police Department Chief Jeremy Story addressed the shooting on south Main Street that injured an armed man. The incident took place on March 13.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Gabriel Padilla. The police chief confirmed that he was struck by gunfire at least once. He was then transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

“When he is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center," Story confirmed. Padilla has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault on a peace officer, negligent use of a deadly weapon, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.