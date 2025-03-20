Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center shooting: Baton Rouge hospital on lockdown
Mar 20, 2025 03:08 AM IST
Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, a hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is on lockdown after a shooting on the property.
Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, a hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is on lockdown after a shooting on the property, WBRZ reported.
“We are aware that Baton Rouge police are responding to a shooting in the parking lot across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center,” a spokesperson told the outlet.
The spokesperson confirmed there is no “active threat” inside the hospital.
